Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HCA Healthcare Stock In The Last 10 Years

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.36%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion.

Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $639.77 today based on a price of $441.00 for HCA at the time of writing.

HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

