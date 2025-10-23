October 23, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Super Micro Computer Stock In The Last 10 Years

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.66%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion.

Buying $100 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $100 of SMCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,757.89 today based on a price of $48.40 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

