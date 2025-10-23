Here's How Much $100 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.57%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion.

Buying $100 In HLT: If an investor had bought $100 of HLT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $500.17 today based on a price of $267.63 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.