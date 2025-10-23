October 23, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.04%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,510.69 today based on a price of $571.91 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

