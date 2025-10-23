October 23, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning XPO Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

XPO (NYSE:XPO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.03%. Currently, XPO has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion.

Buying $100 In XPO: If an investor had bought $100 of XPO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $385.07 today based on a price of $125.45 for XPO at the time of writing.

XPO's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

XPO Logo
XPOXPO Inc
$125.45-4.42%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved