If You Invested $100 In Houlihan Lokey Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.35%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion.

Buying $100 In HLI: If an investor had bought $100 of HLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $915.89 today based on a price of $194.01 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.