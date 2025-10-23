If You Invested $100 In MasTec Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.22%. Currently, MasTec has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion.

Buying $100 In MTZ: If an investor had bought $100 of MTZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,984.69 today based on a price of $198.37 for MTZ at the time of writing.

MasTec's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.