October 23, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In MasTec Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.22%. Currently, MasTec has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion.

Buying $100 In MTZ: If an investor had bought $100 of MTZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,984.69 today based on a price of $198.37 for MTZ at the time of writing.

MasTec's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MTZ Logo
MTZMasTec Inc
$202.242.79%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved