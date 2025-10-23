October 23, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lattice Semiconductor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.21%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion.

Buying $100 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $100 of LSCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,543.64 today based on a price of $66.50 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LSCC Logo
LSCCLattice Semiconductor Corp
$67.921.53%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved