Options Exercise Activity Initiated By Heidi Petz At Sherwin-Williams Worth $0

Highlighted on October 22, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Petz, President & CEO at Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Petz, President & CEO at Sherwin-Williams, a company in the Materials sector, just exercised stock options worth 0 shares of SHW stock with an exercise price of $0.0.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Sherwin-Williams shares down by 0.89%, trading at $330.84. At this price, Petz's 0 shares are worth $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Breaking Down Sherwin-Williams's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 49.38% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sherwin-Williams's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.04.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Sherwin-Williams's P/E ratio of 33.12 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.65 , Sherwin-Williams's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.08 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sherwin-Williams's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.