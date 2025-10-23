In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 39.22 58.26 9.55 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 27.07 7.78 4.54 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.25 4.95 1.50 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.16 1.25 0.93 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 216.83 22.15 9.04 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 20.67 23.91 3.66 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.15 7.38 3.59 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.44 2.73 0.95 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 52.22 10.02 3.46 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 39.22 significantly below the industry average by 0.75x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 58.26 relative to the industry average by 5.81x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.55 , which is 2.76x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.09%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within its industry sector. Overall, Apple's strong financial performance and growth potential make it a compelling investment opportunity in the sector.

