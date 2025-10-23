Inquiry Into Microsoft's Competitor Dynamics In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.16 11.26 13.79 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 63.12 32.18 13.31 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 117.69 17.76 16.24 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 132.76 18.38 16.34 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.73 31.49 10.34 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 128.08 6.56 89.69 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 28.34 7.09 4.01 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 250.89 8.24 9.18 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% UiPath Inc 501 4.79 5.49 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% CommVault Systems Inc 95.01 20.73 7.31 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 24.80 2.47 4.86 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.54 9.11 7.42 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 112.75 3.67 5.01 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 126.14 13.54 15.77 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

Upon analyzing Microsoft, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 38.16 significantly below the industry average by 0.3x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.26 , which is 0.83x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 13.79 , which is 0.87x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.1%, which is much lower than the industry average of 64.8%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

