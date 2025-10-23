October 23, 2025 10:17 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Xylem Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.0%. Currently, Xylem has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion.

Buying $100 In XYL: If an investor had bought $100 of XYL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $410.67 today based on a price of $147.22 for XYL at the time of writing.

Xylem's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

