$1000 Invested In Brink's 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.94%. Currently, Brink's has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In BCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of BCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,470.16 today based on a price of $113.69 for BCO at the time of writing.

Brink's's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

