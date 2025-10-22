$1000 Invested In Chord Energy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.75%. Currently, Chord Energy has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHRD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHRD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,055.10 today based on a price of $89.17 for CHRD at the time of writing.

Chord Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.