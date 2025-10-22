October 22, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ASML Holding Stock In The Last 15 Years

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.4%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $393.97 billion.

Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,317.48 today based on a price of $1015.00 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

