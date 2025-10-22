If You Invested $100 In Cenovus Energy Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.82%. Currently, Cenovus Energy has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion.

Buying $100 In CVE: If an investor had bought $100 of CVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $493.53 today based on a price of $16.78 for CVE at the time of writing.

Cenovus Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.