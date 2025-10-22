$100 Invested In AECOM 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.41%. Currently, AECOM has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion.

Buying $100 In ACM: If an investor had bought $100 of ACM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $448.86 today based on a price of $130.17 for ACM at the time of writing.

AECOM's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.