October 22, 2025

$100 Invested In Danaher 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Benzinga Insights
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.48%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion.

Buying $100 In DHR: If an investor had bought $100 of DHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $351.42 today based on a price of $218.10 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

