$1000 Invested In Parsons 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.52%. Currently, Parsons has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSN: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,620.41 today based on a price of $84.87 for PSN at the time of writing.

Parsons's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.