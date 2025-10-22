Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vulcan Materials Stock In The Last 15 Years

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.1%. Currently, Vulcan Materials has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In VMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of VMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,251.31 today based on a price of $298.94 for VMC at the time of writing.

Vulcan Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

