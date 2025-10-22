Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nova Stock In The Last 15 Years

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.42%. Currently, Nova has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVMI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $53,530.73 today based on a price of $331.71 for NVMI at the time of writing.

Nova's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.