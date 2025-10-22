October 22, 2025 11:16 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Charter Communications Stock In The Last 15 Years

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.55%. Currently, Charter Communications has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHTR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,672.06 today based on a price of $249.03 for CHTR at the time of writing.

Charter Communications's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CHTR Logo
CHTRCharter Communications Inc
$249.15-1.34%
