Christopher Lamson Of Oil-Dri Corp of America Shows Optimism, Buys $472K In Stock

On October 21, Christopher Lamson, Group Vice President at Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Lamson purchased 8,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America. The total transaction amounted to $472,560.

Oil-Dri Corp of America shares are trading down 0.0% at $59.95 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

About Oil-Dri Corp of America

Oil-Dri Corp of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made predominantly from clay. Its absorbent offerings, which draw liquid up, include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, and agricultural chemical carriers. The company has two segments based on the different characteristics of two primary customer groups, namely the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, which derives maximum revenue, and the Business-to-Business Products Group. The company's products are sold under various brands such as Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Amlan, Agsorb, Verge, Pure-Flo, and Ultra-Clear.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Oil-Dri Corp of America

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oil-Dri Corp of America's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.12% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 27.82% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oil-Dri Corp of America's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.96.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Oil-Dri Corp of America's P/E ratio of 16.2 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.21 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Oil-Dri Corp of America's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 9.73, Oil-Dri Corp of America's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

