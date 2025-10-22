Smart Money Move: Wade Walter Robey Grabs $295K Worth Of Oil-Dri Corp of America Stock

A significant insider buy by Wade Walter Robey, VP at Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC), was executed on October 21, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Robey purchased 5,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America. The total transaction amounted to $295,350.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Oil-Dri Corp of America shares down by 0.0%, trading at $59.95.

All You Need to Know About Oil-Dri Corp of America

Oil-Dri Corp of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made predominantly from clay. Its absorbent offerings, which draw liquid up, include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, and agricultural chemical carriers. The company has two segments based on the different characteristics of two primary customer groups, namely the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, which derives maximum revenue, and the Business-to-Business Products Group. The company's products are sold under various brands such as Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Amlan, Agsorb, Verge, Pure-Flo, and Ultra-Clear.

Financial Insights: Oil-Dri Corp of America

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oil-Dri Corp of America's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.12% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 27.82% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oil-Dri Corp of America's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.96.

Debt Management: Oil-Dri Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Oil-Dri Corp of America's P/E ratio of 16.2 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.21 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 9.73, Oil-Dri Corp of America's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.