If You Invested $100 In Carnival Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.94%. Currently, Carnival has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion.

Buying $100 In CCL: If an investor had bought $100 of CCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.47 today based on a price of $30.09 for CCL at the time of writing.

Carnival's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.