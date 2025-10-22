October 22, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Burlington Stores 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.32%. Currently, Burlington Stores has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In BURL: If an investor had bought $1000 of BURL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,679.25 today based on a price of $267.10 for BURL at the time of writing.

Burlington Stores's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

