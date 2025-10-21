Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Palantir Technologies Stock In The Last 15 Years

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.14%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $427.50 billion.

Buying $100 In PLTR: If an investor had bought $100 of PLTR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,561.15 today based on a price of $181.15 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Palantir Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.