Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Gartner Stock In The Last 20 Years

Gartner (NYSE:IT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.53%. Currently, Gartner has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion.

Buying $100 In IT: If an investor had bought $100 of IT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,173.15 today based on a price of $258.17 for IT at the time of writing.

Gartner's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

