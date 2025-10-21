Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning WESCO Intl Stock In The Last 10 Years

WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.0%. Currently, WESCO Intl has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion.

Buying $100 In WCC: If an investor had bought $100 of WCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $463.59 today based on a price of $218.20 for WCC at the time of writing.

WESCO Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.