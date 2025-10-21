$100 Invested In Teradyne 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.58%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion.

Buying $100 In TER: If an investor had bought $100 of TER stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $757.17 today based on a price of $138.29 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.