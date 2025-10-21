In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 39.79 59.12 9.69 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 27.31 7.84 4.58 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 32.76 5.19 1.57 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 26.91 1.24 0.92 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 221.93 22.67 9.25 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 20.75 24 3.68 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.28 7.42 3.61 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.50 2.74 0.95 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.21 10.16 3.51 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Upon closer analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 39.79 , which is 0.75x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 59.12 relative to the industry average by 5.82x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.69 , which is 2.76x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.09%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and operational efficiency within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.