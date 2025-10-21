Here's How Much $100 Invested In First Citizens BancShares 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.15%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion.

Buying $100 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $100 of FCNCA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $948.26 today based on a price of $1746.03 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

