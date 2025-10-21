If You Invested $100 In F5 Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.04%. Currently, F5 has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion.

Buying $100 In FFIV: If an investor had bought $100 of FFIV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,141.57 today based on a price of $296.75 for FFIV at the time of writing.

F5's Performance Over Last 20 Years

