Here's How Much $100 Invested In Wintrust Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.33%. Currently, Wintrust Financial has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion.

Buying $100 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $251.39 today based on a price of $128.99 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

