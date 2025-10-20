Here's How Much $100 Invested In Johnson Controls Intl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.78%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion.

Buying $100 In JCI: If an investor had bought $100 of JCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $688.07 today based on a price of $109.86 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.