In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.48 6.81 3.43 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.30 2.72 2.86 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.85 3.59 3.31 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 50.01 17.97 4.26 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 82.51 9.79 5.14 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 156.05 12.14 1.79 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.23 1.47 0.28 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.45 8.85 4.23 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.06 1.67 0.66 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.40 4.83 1.43 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.10 4.28 3.15 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.79 4.41 2.62 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.12 1.07 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 62.45 4.59 1.30 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.33 0.44 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 72 10.61 0.55 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 39.18 5.9 2.13 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.48 is lower than the industry average by 0.83x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.81 which exceeds the industry average by 1.15x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.43 , which is 1.61x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.18% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.23x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 10.76%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

