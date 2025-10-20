In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 52.20 44.55 27.34 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 89.57 22.51 28.20 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 139.57 6.34 12.85 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 26.66 4.19 6.09 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 15.78 6.48 4.22 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 250.92 25.04 42.77 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 32.28 9.79 9.71 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 61.80 3.51 11.65 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.55 5.65 4.52 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 26.29 14.14 19.10 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 25.91 2.89 1.38 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 42.39 1.47 2.26 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% First Solar Inc 19.82 2.91 5.74 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 199.46 31.79 44.51 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ON Semiconductor Corp 50.03 2.71 3.48 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.71 1.71 2.38 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.01 1.98 2.97 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 45.62 8.43 16.19 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 64.43 8.91 12.82 4.06% $4.54 $4.54 28.7%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

At 52.2 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.81x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 44.55 , which is 5.0x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.34 , which is 2.13x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.66% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 7.46x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 28.7%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

