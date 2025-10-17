October 17, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tapestry 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, Tapestry has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion.

Buying $100 In TPR: If an investor had bought $100 of TPR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $388.62 today based on a price of $116.82 for TPR at the time of writing.

Tapestry's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

