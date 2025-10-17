Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning United Rentals Stock In The Last 20 Years

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.96%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In URI: If an investor had bought $1000 of URI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $52,850.13 today based on a price of $980.86 for URI at the time of writing.

United Rentals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.