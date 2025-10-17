Here's How Much $100 Invested In Canadian Natural Res 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.17%. Currently, Canadian Natural Res has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion.

Buying $100 In CNQ: If an investor had bought $100 of CNQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $345.92 today based on a price of $30.20 for CNQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Natural Res's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

