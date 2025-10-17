October 17, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Newmont Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.91%. Currently, Newmont has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,927.80 today based on a price of $90.77 for NEM at the time of writing.

Newmont's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

