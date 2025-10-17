October 17, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Roper Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.08%. Currently, Roper Technologies has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion.

Buying $100 In ROP: If an investor had bought $100 of ROP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,396.81 today based on a price of $499.79 for ROP at the time of writing.

Roper Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

