Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of America Stock In The Last 5 Years

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.27%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In BAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of BAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,162.31 today based on a price of $51.29 for BAC at the time of writing.

Bank of America's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.