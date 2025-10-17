Michael Ancius At Fastenal Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $56K

A large exercise of company stock options by Michael Ancius, Board Member at Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on October 16, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ancius, Board Member at Fastenal, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 2,000 shares of FAST, resulting in a transaction value of $56,200.

Fastenal shares are currently trading down by 0.26%, with a current price of $41.85 as of Friday morning. This brings the total value of Ancius's 2,000 shares to $56,200.

Get to Know Fastenal Better

Fastenal began as an industrial retailer, expanding its product portfolio from nuts and bolts to cutting tools, safety equipment, and janitorial supplies. It transitioned into a distributor by building out a dense network of branches close to its business customers. Once a customer becomes large enough, Fastenal installs vending machines and its own personnel on-site. Today, these on-site locations exceed Fastenal's branch count and remain the firm's main focus for expansion. Fastenal acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for its industrial customers, offering value-added services along with a wide breadth of maintenance, repair, and operations supplies.

Financial Insights: Fastenal

Revenue Growth: Fastenal displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 45.27% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Fastenal's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.29.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Fastenal adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 39.4 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Fastenal's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.03 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Fastenal's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.88, Fastenal demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Fastenal's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.