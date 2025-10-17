Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.51 11.07 13.56 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 72.45 36.94 15.28 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 112.51 16.98 15.52 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 128.44 17.78 15.81 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.12 30.92 10.16 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 159.79 8.18 111.89 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 27.57 6.89 3.90 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 232.82 7.65 8.51 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% UiPath Inc 531 5.08 5.82 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% CommVault Systems Inc 95.37 20.81 7.34 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.16 2.51 4.93 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.41 9.06 7.39 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 113 3.68 5.02 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 129.72 13.87 17.63 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.51 is lower than the industry average by 0.29x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.07 , which is well below the industry average by 0.8x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 13.56 , which is 0.77x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.