In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.80 44.21 27.13 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 90.81 22.82 28.59 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 33.06 9.55 14.04 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 140.46 6.38 12.93 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 26.68 4.20 6.10 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% ARM Holdings PLC 259.38 25.88 44.21 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.84 6.51 4.24 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 32.08 9.73 9.65 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 61.48 3.49 11.59 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.91 5.73 4.58 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 26.87 14.46 19.53 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 25.69 2.86 1.37 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 42.52 1.47 2.27 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% First Solar Inc 20.32 2.98 5.89 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 189.62 30.23 42.32 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ON Semiconductor Corp 50.45 2.73 3.51 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.66 1.70 2.38 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.67 1.96 2.94 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 46.52 8.60 16.51 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 62.83 8.96 12.92 4.32% $42.33 $34.69 29.25%

By analyzing NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

At 51.8 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.82x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 44.21 , which is 4.93x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.13 , surpassing the industry average by 2.1x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.4% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.75x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 0.98x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 55.6%, which surpasses the industry average of 29.25%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower earnings and gross profit margins.

