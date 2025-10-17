If You Invested $1000 In Carlyle Group Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.5%. Currently, Carlyle Group has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In CG: If an investor had bought $1000 of CG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,051.44 today based on a price of $56.83 for CG at the time of writing.

Carlyle Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

