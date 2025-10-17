October 17, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cencora Stock In The Last 10 Years

Cencora (NYSE:COR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.0%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion.

Buying $100 In COR: If an investor had bought $100 of COR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $666.77 today based on a price of $319.58 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

