Here's How Much $100 Invested In Extra Space Storage 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.14%. Currently, Extra Space Storage has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion.

Buying $100 In EXR: If an investor had bought $100 of EXR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $943.51 today based on a price of $152.00 for EXR at the time of writing.

Extra Space Storage's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

