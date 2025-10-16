$100 Invested In Stifel Financial 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.68%. Currently, Stifel Financial has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion.

Buying $100 In SF: If an investor had bought $100 of SF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $387.21 today based on a price of $108.42 for SF at the time of writing.

Stifel Financial's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.